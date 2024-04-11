Vijay Deverakonda Did NOT File Police Complaint Against Trolls Over Family Star's Negative Reviews, REACTS To Viral Photo With Cop

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is enjoying the success of Family Star, has reacted to reports of filing a police complaint against those publishing negative reviews of the film. A couple of days back, it was reported that the actor's team lodged an official police complaint with the Cyberabad Police and claimed that the Arjun Reddy fame was being attacked unnecessarily. Reportedly, the complaint had also stated that Family Star was being targeted by those with malicious intent.

However, a journalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Vijay. Replying to the journalist's message, the actor said that the reports are not true and the picture that has gone viral along with the rumours is old.

The photo features the actor along with a police officer addressing a press conference.

When the journalist asked him if there was any truth in the report, Vijay replied, "Nope". Reacting to the picture, he wrote it is from "Covid times."

For the unawares, a member from Vijay's team had shared a picture in which the actor's representatives can be seen handing over the complaint copy to the cops. He had also called the trolling against Vijay as "orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns".

"Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured due course," he wrote.

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

Family Star has received U/A certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Parasuram, the film is a family drama.

Family Star marks the first onscreen collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi and Ravi Babu. It follows the journey of Vijay and Mrunal, navigating through a rollercoaster of emotions as they strive to comprehend each other's feelings.