Video: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda's Steamy Kissing Scene From Family Star LEAKED

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star hit the big screens on April 5 and the film has created quite a buzz because of the lead pair's on-screen chemistry. The romantic family drama has received mixed reviews from fans and film critics and on the first day of its release, it earned over Rs 5 crore at the box office. Social media platforms are flooded with reviews of the film and now, a video, giving a glimpse of Vijay and Mrunal's sizzling chemistry, have also gone viral.

A scene, in which Vijay repeatedly kisses Mrunal, has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The leaked clip shows the actress trying to emotionally tell something to Vijay who has no interest in listening to her and he kisses her, in an attempt to silence her.

Family Star has received U/A certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Parasuram, the film is a family drama.

Before the film's release, it was reported that the Censor Board objected to the use of obscene words in the Telugu romantic-comedy. They asked the makers of Family Star to mute as many as five swear words used in the film. It has been stated in reports that the objectionable language was used in the scenes that are set in the United States.

Family Star marks the first onscreen collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi and Ravi Babu. It follows the journey of Vijay and Mrunal, navigating through a rollercoaster of emotions as they strive to comprehend each other's feelings.