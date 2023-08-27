Vijay Anand's Wife Sushma Anand Passes Away |

Vijay Anand, also popularly known as Goldie Anand's wife, Sushma Anand, passed away today. She had been unwell for some time owing to her old age. She is survived by her son, Vaibhav Vijay Anand, who was present at home.

"Sushma was sitting normally on a chair, but all of a sudden she sat down on the floor. Vaibhav and their house help came running, put her on her bed, and tried to talk to her, but she didn’t respond. The family doctor arrived and declared her dead. As routine to seek a death certificate, her body was taken in an ambulance to Holy Family Hospital, where she was declared dead. The cause of death is cardiac arrest," informs Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studious.

Her last journey will start tomorrow at 11 a.m. for Santacruz Crematorium near Santacruz (West) Police Station.

Vijay Anand, also popularly known as Goldie Anand, was one of the finest filmmakers. His contribution to our Hindi cinema in films like Teesri Manzil (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Kala Bazaar (1960), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), and many more, including the masterpiece Guide (1965), is totally commendable. In 2004, Vijay passed away on February 23 due to a heart attack at the age of 70.

Vijay Anand married Sushma Kohli in 1978, during the filming of Ram Balram.

