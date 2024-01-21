Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary: When Dev Anand's Brother Was Embroiled In Controversy After Marrying His Niece

Vijay Anand was an Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor. He was born on January 22, 1934, and passed away on February 23, 2004. Vijay Anand, often referred to as Goldie Anand, was known for his significant contributions to the Hindi film industry. He was the younger brother of the legendary film director and producer Dev Anand.

He directed several acclaimed movies and was associated with successful films like "Guide" (1965) and "Jewel Thief" (1967). and many others. Besides directing, he also worked as a screenwriter and acted in a few films.

Throughout the years, esteemed directors and filmmakers hailed Vijay Anand as the 'encyclopedia of filmmaking' owing to his far-reaching vision and artistic approach evident in his films.

During his heyday, Vijay Anand was embroiled in controversy when he married his niece, Sushma Anand, daughter of his elder sister.

The union between uncle and niece is forbidden in many sections of Indian society and when Vijay Anand tied the knot with Sushma, it caused quite a scandal. The decision triggered a scandal within the conservative Punjabi community.

Despite facing resistance from various quarters, including their own families, the couple went ahead with their marriage. Surprisingly, they enjoyed a happy marital life that lasted until the end of their days.

The couple also has a son named Vaibhav Anand.

However, according to media reports, several movies of the filmmaker flopped after he tied the knot. Rajput (1982), Hum Rahe Na Hum (1984), and Main Tere Liye (1988) faced commercial failure. His final film, Jaana Na Dil Se Door (2001), unfortunately, did not see a release.

In an interview, Sushma Anand had disclosed that despite his prowess in romantic films, her husband was a 'reserved lover' in real life.

"Goldie and I got married in 1978 during Ram Balram's shoot. He liked my simplicity. I understood his temperament. He rarely lost his cool. I was the one who'd lose my temper. I was crazier. I'd deliberately do things to annoy him. Sometimes, he managed me. Sometimes I managed him."

Vijay Anand passed away on February 23, 2004, succumbing to a heart attack. At the time of his demise, he was 70 years old. His wife, Sushma, passed away following cardiac arrest at her residence in suburban Mumbai in August 2023.