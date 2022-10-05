Vidya Balan, Vijay Varma, Prajakta Koli, to attend India Film Project Season 12 in Mumbai

(l-r) Vidya Balan, Vijay Varma, Prajakta Koli | Pics: Instagram/balanvidya/itsvijayvarma/mostlysane

IFP Season 12 Festival is all set to be a glitzy affair. Prominent personalities like Vidya Balan, Vijay Varma, Prajakta Koli, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Dr. Shashi Tharoor will be in attendance along with big names from the music, literature, design and art, storytelling, podcasting, performing arts, photography, advertising, tech and gaming industries. What makes this festival unique is that the audiences won’t merely be reduced to spectators, but they will also become participants. This year, the festival will be revamped. This means it will become more immersive, entertaining, and stimulating than ever before.

What’s in store? A lot of fabulous experiences including thought-provoking conversations, fan sessions, live music, standup and storytelling performances, enriching collaborative workshops, debate rings, mixers, open mics, interactive art installations, watch parties, culinary experiences and more.

If you are passionate about the following then this festival is for you… filmmaking, music, writing, storytelling, designing, visual art, photography, stage acting, vlogging, performers, podcasting, standup comedy, advertising, tech, gaming, marketing. Above all if you believe in the power of creating, then come be a part of Asia’s largest gathering of creative enthusiasts!

So get your creative juices flowing and head over to this two-day festival which will be held on October 8-9 in Mumbai’s Filmistan Studios, Goregaon West.