Vidya Balan shares the teaser of her next flick 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer'

Vidya Balan who will be seen playing a mathematics wizard in the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' released another teaser of the film.

The short video clip stars with several numeric equations and formulas written on a board followed by a line that reads, 'This World Mathematics Day, celebrating the woman who made math fun.' The teaser then shows the 40-year-old actor as human calculator Shakuntala Devi, calculating equations on her fingertips.

Vidya shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius."