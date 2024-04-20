 Videos: Mumtaz Attends House Party In Pakistan With Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideos: Mumtaz Attends House Party In Pakistan With Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Others

Videos: Mumtaz Attends House Party In Pakistan With Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Others

In a video Mumtaz shared, renowned Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali is seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz recently visited Pakistan and met several artists. She also shared photos and videos from her time there on social media.

On Friday, Mumtaz took to her Instagram account to post pictures from her visit to Pakistan, including snapshots with actor Fawad Khan. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black top and maroon pants, while Fawad is dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with a navy blue shawl.

The two can be seen photographed posing together and chatting on a sofa.

In a video Mumtaz shared, renowned Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali is seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal, while Mumtaz and others watch in admiration. Mumtaz also posted videos of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing on stage and shared a photo of herself posing with him.

Mumtaz is known for her performances in films such as 'Roti', 'Dushmun', 'Sacha Jhutha', 'Prem Kahani', 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Bandhan', and 'Do Raaste' opposite Rajesh Khanna.

The actress delivered an award-winning performance in 'Khilona' opposite Sanjeev Kumar and showcased her talent in movies like 'Chor Machaye Shor' with Shashi Kapoor, 'Jheel Ke Us Paar', 'Loafer', and 'Mere Hamdam Mere Dost' alongside Dharmendra.

Read Also
'Her Marriage Was Living Hell': Mumtaz SLAMS Zeenat Aman For Promoting Live In Culture, Says She's...
article-image

Her diverse repertoire also includes roles in 'Apradh' opposite Feroz Khan, 'Tangewala' alongside Rajendra Kumar, 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and 'Tere Mere Sapne' with Dev Anand, 'Upasna' and 'Mela' alongside Sanjay Khan, 'Humnjoli' with Jeetendra, 'Brahmachari' opposite Shammi Kapoor, 'Hamraaz' with Raaj Kumar, and 'Ram Aur Shyam' with Dilip Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh

PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh

Imran Khan To NOT Make His Comeback With Spy Series, Says 'I'm Glad, Don't Want To Play A Guy...

Imran Khan To NOT Make His Comeback With Spy Series, Says 'I'm Glad, Don't Want To Play A Guy...

Videos: Mumtaz Attends House Party In Pakistan With Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan &...

Videos: Mumtaz Attends House Party In Pakistan With Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan &...

Imran Khan On Dating Actress Lekha Washington: 'If You Spend Too Much Time With Movie People, It...

Imran Khan On Dating Actress Lekha Washington: 'If You Spend Too Much Time With Movie People, It...

Inside Arti Singh's Bridal Shower: Bride-To-Be Stuns In Mini Dress, Dances Her Heart Out With...

Inside Arti Singh's Bridal Shower: Bride-To-Be Stuns In Mini Dress, Dances Her Heart Out With...