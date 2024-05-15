Video: Woman Home Guard SUSPENDED For Hugging Ya Ali Singer Zubeen Garg On Stage In Assam's Dibrugarh

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg gained popularity after singing the hit song, Ya Ali, from the movie Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja.

At his recent concert in Dibrugarh, Assam, a woman home guard constable named Milliprabha Chutia got on stage and hugged him mid-concert. The constable, who was stationed at Chabua Police Station in Dibrugarh district, was suspended for her inappropriate behaviour.

In the viral video, Milliprabha Chutia can be seen kissing the singer. She also touched the singer's feet and hugged him while he was performing on stage. However, Zubeen remained calm.

Soon after, the video went viral on social media, several netizens slammed the woman constable for her behaviour. A user wrote, "On duty in full uniform , but doesn't know protocols." While another added, "That’s a wise decision by @assampolice , She should have reach the stage or him for that posture without the uniform."

"The right action was taken. Sadly, Such right action wasn't taken on the bar owners who attempted arson on the cop a few weeks earlier," added a third user.

"When u choose certain profession u must have control over ur emotion. Well done, good lesson for a good future when she rejoins," read another comment.

The concert was held on May 10, 2024, and was organised by Juba Eikya Mancha as part of the “Basant Utsav” (Bihu Celebration) in Chabua.

Speaking about the incident, a police official from Chabua police station told GPlus, a police official from the Chabua Police Station said, "Mili Prabha Chutia has been suspended post her behavour on stage which was deemed inappropriate."