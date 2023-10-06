Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Steamy Sex Scene With Ali Fazal In Khufiya Goes Viral

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is currently making headlines for her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's latest film Khufiya which also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi among others. The film released on an OTT platform on October 5 and it has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Wamiqa has taken the internet by storm with her bold and steamy scenes in the film. The 30-year-old actress plays the role of Ali's wife Charu in Khufiya.

Soon after the film was released digitally, netizens shared several videos of Wamiqa's sex scene with Ali. One of the videos also shows the actress smoking and grooving to the popular song Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani in a sexy lingerie.

While some social media users lauded Wamiqa for her performance in Khufiya, others slammed her for the bold scenes.

About Khufiya

In the film, Tabu essays the role of an operative at Research & Wing Analysis in the film.

Khufiya is a spy thriller film written, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Shataf Figar, Lalit Parimoo and Jan Graveson among others.

Wamiqa's upcoming projects

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has become the new darling of Indian OTT which shows like Mai, Jubilee, Grahan, Modern Love: Mumbai and Charlie Chopra.

Between her brief appearance in Jab We Met and a noticeable act in the film 83, Wamiqa dabbled a lot in regional cinema before finding the right projects on OTT.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in VD18. She also has Punjabi film Kikli and Tamil movie Genie in her kitty.

