Jubilee, Mai, Charlie Chopra: Wamiqa Gabbi's Best Performances Across Indian OTT Shows

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
Exceptionally gifted actor Wamiqa Gabbi is now the new darling of Indian OTT. But getting there wasn't easy
Between her brief appearance in Jab We Met and a noticeable act in 83, the actress dabbled a lot in regional cinema before finding the right projects on web
As she celebrates her birthday on September 29, let's take a look at her best performances from Indian web shows, so far
Grahan - As Manjeet Kaur Chhabra aka Manu, Gabbi was a portrait of innocence and naivety in the Disney+Hotstar show directed by Ranjan Chandel
Mai: A Mother's Rage - As the talented and brave but mute Supriya, Wamiqa infused an element of mystique and charm in this gripping Netflix offering by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia
Modern Love: Mumbai - As Megha who must face her lover's over-protective mother, Wamiqa infused an unpredictable sense of comedy into her character in Amazon Prime Video's Mumbai anthology
Jubilee: Clearly, the star performer in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video, Wamiqa painted a mosaic of emotions. From vulnerable to playful and charming to hurt, the range was limitless
Modern Love Chennai: As Sam who deals with her lover's lost memory following an accident, Wamiqa shines in this brief hat-tip to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in Amazon Prime Video's Chennai anthology
Charlie Chopra: As the titular character in Vishal Bhardwaj's latest OTT offering on Sony LIV, the actress steals the thunder despite the presence of seasoned veterans in the cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and Neena Gupta
