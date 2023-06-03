Video: Taylor Swift’s rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy locks lips with security guard at concert |

The guitarist of The 1975 Matty Healy has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The dating rumours came weeks after Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of being together. Healy was spotted at Taylor's show in Tennessee last month.

However, a video of Healy locking lips with a security guard at The 1975 concert has been hitting the viral note. The English singer, who is known for his notorious moves while on stage, leaned towards the security guard at his concert on Friday and pulled him by his shirt to lock lips. The latter clearly didn’t mind. His gesture didn’t come as a shocker since it’s Pride Month.

Watch the video below.

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Healy and Swift were rumoured to have dated in 2014, though he previously denied that was the case. They have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, reported People.

Meanwhile, Healy previously dated artist FKA Twigs for close to three years, splitting in early 2022, as well as model Gabriella Brooks from 2015-2019.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena. Swift shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975's The City.