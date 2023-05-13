 Fan tries to sell contact lenses that have 'Seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour' for ₹8 lakh
A Taylor Swift fan tried to sell used contact lenses that they claimed to have seen the singer-songwriter's Eras Tour. A listing on the clothing sales site Depop showed a pair of dried-up disposable contact lenses

A Taylor Swift fan tried to sell used contact lenses that they claimed to have seen the singer-songwriter's Eras Tour. A listing on the clothing sales site Depop showed a pair of dried-up disposable contact lenses. They were listed for $10,000 (₹8.22 lakh).

A screenshot of the listing has gone viral on social media, with the caption, "A Taylor Swift fan is selling contacts that have “seen Taylor Swift’s eras tour” for $10,000."

The lenses were described as "contacts that have seen taylor swift eras tour." The person who posted the listing also tagged Swift on Twitter and said, "This is how much of a dedicated fan I am! If you told me to roll around in shards of glass I would!"

One user wrote, "Swifties are so unhinged. I love us so much."

Another said, "Ok, I have seen it all."

A third user noted, "I think someone would actually buy them if priced much more reasonably and with some kind of evidence the seller actually attended the concert. I think a much more reasonable price would be about 45$ (around Rs 3,600) with the evidence."

A fourth commented, "The thing is there are actually swifties who’ll buy them."

A fifth said, "Why didn't I think of this?"

The Depop listing was later removed and the person who posted it clarified on their profile page, "LMAO IT WAS A JOKE."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

