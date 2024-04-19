 VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares First Single Fortnight With Post Malone Ahead Of The Tortured Poets Department Release
'The Tortured Poets Department' is slated to release on April 9 at midnight ET.

Friday, April 19, 2024
Taylor Swift is making waves with her much-anticipated album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' as she takes the music world by storm. With the announcement of her lead single, 'Fortnight,' featuring rapper Post Malone, Swift is captivating audiences worldwide.

The pop sensation's collaboration with Post Malone has sent fans into a frenzy, with Swift expressing her admiration for the artist in an Instagram post, stating, "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we work together on 'Fortnight.'

Check it out:

As anticipation mounts, Spotify has witnessed a surge in pre-saves for Swift's upcoming album, marking it as the most pre-saved album countdown page in the streaming platform's history, as per Billboard News.

As per the report by Billboard News, iHeart Radio has also joined in on the excitement, rebranding itself as 'iHeart Taylor' in honour of the album's release.

In addition to the musical frenzy, Swift has teased a 'Fortnight' challenge set to kick off alongside the album launch, promising fans an immersive experience beyond just the music.

'The Tortured Poets Department' is slated to release on April 9, midnight ET.

