Billionaire Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is 32% More Than India's Richest Actor Shah Rukh Khan

By: Sachin T | April 03, 2024
American singer Taylor Swift has officially been declared a billionaire. As per a Forbes report, Taylor is the first musician to reach billionaire status based on her songs and performances
Reportedly, Taylor owns a fortune of $1.1 billion (over Rs 9,000 crore). In fact, she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely based on her music career
The singer has earned major revenues from her sold-out Eras Tour shows. The tour has not only entertained her fans around the world but also boosted economies
The 34-year-old singer has homes in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island, according to news reports
In 2023, Taylor reportedly amassed $100 million from Spotify streaming royalties, owing to the success of Midnights and 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Taylor's net worth is more than India's richest actor, Shah Rukh Khan. The Jawan actor reportedly enjoys a net worth of Rs 6,300 crore
Meanwhile, after heading to Nanterre, France, on May 9, the singer will perform in Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria over the period of next three months