Video: Taimur teases paparazzi by sticking his tongue out at the airport

Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan is back at making headlines with his hilarious non-verbal banter with the shutterbugs. The little munchkin who is back in Mumbai from Chandigarh was spotted with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport.

Since Taimur is a paparazzi favourite, he was surrounded by the lensmen taking his pictures. It was during this time that the Junior Nawab stuck his tongue out, teasing the cameramen.