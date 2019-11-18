Video: Taimur teases paparazzi by sticking his tongue out at the airport

Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan is back at making headlines with his hilarious non-verbal banter with the shutterbugs. The little munchkin who is back in Mumbai from Chandigarh was spotted with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport.
Since Taimur is a paparazzi favourite, he was surrounded by the lensmen taking his pictures. It was during this time that the Junior Nawab stuck his tongue out, teasing the cameramen.
Taimur wore a denim on denim look, obviously copied from his fashionista mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile the actress kept her outfit simple as she sashayed in a lemon green kurta and dupatta paired with white palazzo.
Kareena who is currently shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, had Taimur accompany her to Punjab, since Saif is also busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn.
Bebo will also be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.
