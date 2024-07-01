VIDEO: Sushmita Sen Talks About Suffering Heart Attack, Says 'There Was Major Twist In My Life Story'

Sushmita Sen |

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on National Doctors' Day and shared with fans her second date of birth as February 27, 2023. It was the date when she had a massive heart attack and almost had the toughest 45 minutes of her life.

The Taali actress last weekend, changed her birth date, and feels grateful that the physicians did not abandon her, and they fought back with her in this battle.

Reason Behind Her Second Birth Date

In the video, Sushmita talked about her battle with a massive heart attack, she stated, “My life is a story which I have played and lived. There was a major twist in my life story sometime back. The point was when I suffered a massive heart attack. They were the longest 45 minutes of my life. There was a moment when I thought my story was over."

She further added, “But it is because to my physicians that my journey continues. They never gave up on me, and they never let me give up. They crafted a new script for my life and pointed me in a new direction. It was my second birthday. I'm dedicated that day and my tale to all physicians."

While Sushmita was filming the Season 3 of Aarya, she had a massive heart in Jaipur. She made her comeback with the OTT space in the crime action-thriller series Aarya. It was created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

Then she was also featured in a biographical drama series Taali, showcasing the life story of a transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant. The show directed by Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Jio Cinema.