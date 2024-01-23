 VIDEO: Shriya Saran Wears Wedding Saree To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir At Home In Mumbai
Actress Shriya Saran, who celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple at her home in Mumbai, wore her wedding saree.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress Shriya Saran, who celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple at her home in Mumbai, wore her wedding saree for the auspicious occasion, calling the day 'magical'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. The glimpse of the special occasion features the 'Drishyam' fame actress in her wedding attire, and she looked graceful in the ethnic wear.

article-image
article-image

Shriya wore a magenta pink coloured saree with silver work on it, and a golden full sleeves blouse. She tied her hair in a bun, keeping her makeup minimal.

The actress, who enjoys 4.6 million followers on Instagram, wrote: "Yesterday was magical. I wore my saree from my wedding for Sri Ram Puja at home, on the auspicious day of the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya."

In the stories section, she shared the same video and captioned it as: "Ram puja at home by Iskcon".

article-image

Shriya married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018.

The couple have a daughter, who was born in January 2021. On the work front, after 'Music School' in 2023, she will be seen in the Tamil film 'Naragasooran'.

