'Drishyam 2' actress Shriya Saran on working less in Hindi films: 'I didn’t do enough hard work to get the roles I want to do'

The much-awaited sequel of Drishyam, which is gearing up for release coming Friday, is making all the right noises. The sequel sees Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta reprising their roles with the addition of Akshaye Khanna. The movie, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, was a superhit when it released in Hindi seven years ago. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shriya opens up about returning to the sequel, her career, and more. Excerpts:

How do you see your character Nandini in the film after seven years?

As an actor, I have grown a lot and it is beautiful to go back and play her again. Interestingly, we picked the character where we left off in the first part. There are a few films that are made like that. It is amazing how the story pans out seven years apart. What all Nandini has gone through in these years and how she dealt with it, is how I tried to play in the second part.

How difficult was it to start from where late Nishikant Kamat left?

It was difficult and we missed him on the sets. He gave a great film. He created a beautiful character. Wherever he is, I am sure he will be watching us and must be proud of us. But, Abhishek Pathak has given his best to it and has done a great job. We all know what the film is about but what and how it happens in the second part is to watch out for it. Abhishek made it his own film and gave it his own flavour.

You have a private image in real life, did that resonate with your character in the film?

I am not introverted or shy. I am not calm, rather I am nowhere close to Nandini (laughs). The way it is written gives me the strength to play it with ease. When you read it, you will feel one aspect of it, when you start playing it, you feel something else. I feel there’s some internal pain that helped to play in the second part.

Was there any inhibition to playing a mother of two children back then and now?

I loved the story and my character. I never thought of it this way. I am an actor with a heart, so I think less and do more (laughs).

You have been working predominantly down South. Was it difficult for you to work in the Hindi industry since you are choosy?

I don’t know, maybe the kind of work that came my way, I didn’t like or maybe I didn’t do enough hard work to get the roles I want to do. You can look back and think of 100 things. Also, Hindi films didn’t do commercially well but down South, they did so I continued working there.

How are things looking for you after the release of Drishyam 2?

I am awaiting the release of Drishyam 2, I have also done a Kannada film Kabzaa with Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra and Music School with Sharman Joshi. I will see how things unfold for me and then kind of process how to go ahead about it.