Sunny Leone on co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani, 'We had a lot of fun shooting'

Sunny Leone | Pic: Instagram/sunnyleone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently seen as the host of Splitsvilla X4 on a music TV channel. This time, she is joined by TV actor Arjun Bijlani as the co-host. The show premiered on November 12 and features 10 boys and 10 girls on a quest to find true connections. Sunny has been hosting the dating reality show for several years now. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Do you feel like a veteran in the show as you have been a part of it for years now?

I guess I could be the veteran but I don’t like this word (laughs). I have been on the show for a long time and it is a part of me as much as the show is a part of me. I enjoy every bit of it.

What do you think is the USP of Splitsvilla X4?

I feel the contestants of this season are the USP of season 14. They are the best. They run the show and we just guide them to each situation. They really make up what everybody loves to watch. They are funny, sexy, and courageous. It’s an amazing season with a different set up.

Do you see yourself as the face of Splitsvilla since you are synonymous?

I don’t see that I am the face of the show. I have been just lucky to be a part of the show.

Sunny Leone with Arjun Bijlani at the show’s launch |

How was it working with Arjun Bijlani?

Working with Arjun was great. He isn’t new to television and has been a show host for reality shows. He made life so much easier. We had a lot of fun shooting.

Tell us something about your camaraderie with the contestants in Splitsvilla X4…

My relationship with the contestants of season 14 is like most of the seasons. Throughout the year, I keep getting messages from the contestants about how they are working on a film or a song. It is really nice to see them working so hard and growing.

What is happening on the film front?

My Telugu film Ginna just released and now I am kicked about my next release Oh My Ghost, which is a Tamil film. I can’t wait for people to see it.