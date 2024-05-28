 Video: Rumoured Couple Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor Twin In Black At Mr & Mrs Mahi Screening
Video: Rumoured Couple Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor Twin In Black At Mr & Mrs Mahi Screening

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina shared screen space in The Archies

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor |

Bollywood Gen Z stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. They made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, and since then, rumours are rife about their alleged romance.

The two have been the talk of the B-Town and once again, they have grabbed headlines by appearing together at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi. 

Khushi and Vedang twinned in black outfits. While the young actress wore a black mini dress, Vedang sported a collared t-shirt paired with blue denims. 

The screening was also attended by Karan Johar, Karan Tacker, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Boney Kapoor, and others.

Rumours regarding Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's romance surfaced after the shared screen space with each other in The Archies. Earlier this month, they were spotted together in a black car, twinning in black outfits while leaving filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house.

On the work front, Vedang’s upcoming film is Jigra with Alia Bhatt, directed by Vasan Bala. It is slated for release on September 27, 2024. On the other hand, Khushi will next be seen in Naadaniyaan, with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film is reportedly planned and will reportedly release on an OTT platform.

About Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, follows the story of Mahendra and Mahim who discover the beauty of their dreams and struggles. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, and Dharma Productions. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 31, 2024.

