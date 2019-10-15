Video: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates young fan’s birthday by cutting cake

Ranbir Kapoor may not be the most energetic one when caught on camera, but his love for fans is something that cannot be measured. The Kapoor lad pours out his heart for those who consider him as their idol. We may have witnessed the chaos outside his residence during his birthday, but this time it's the other way around.
In a viral video, Ranbir can be seen celebrating his young fan's birthday, but cutting a cake and also feeding it to her. The happy girl also feeds Ranbir and is all smiles throughout. Watch the video below.
Meanwhile on work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
Furthermore he will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor, and has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.
