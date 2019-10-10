Shamshera First Look: Can you recognise Ranbir Kapoor in his bearded avatar?

Ranbir Kapoor has already started shooting for his next release ‘Shamshera’ and the pictures on the internet are proof. We just got some leaked photographs from the sets of ‘Shamshera’, and Ranbir looked clearly unrecognisable in those pictures.
For the film’s character, Ranbir’s look is in Khadi vest and white dhoti or pajamas, with a scarf wrapped around his forehead. The heavy beard which he’s carrying is adding just a finishing to his look. He’s flaunting his ripped biceps in the picture which shows him standing amid a gathering of village people dressed in similar attire.
Ranbir had earlier told PTI in an interview, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”
Earlier in May, makers dropped the teaser of the movie and made an announcement of the film. ‘Shamshera’ is an action adventure film which also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj films.
