Shamshera First Look: Can you recognise Ranbir Kapoor in his bearded avatar?

Ranbir Kapoor has already started shooting for his next release ‘Shamshera’ and the pictures on the internet are proof. We just got some leaked photographs from the sets of ‘Shamshera’, and Ranbir looked clearly unrecognisable in those pictures.

For the film’s character, Ranbir’s look is in Khadi vest and white dhoti or pajamas, with a scarf wrapped around his forehead. The heavy beard which he’s carrying is adding just a finishing to his look. He’s flaunting his ripped biceps in the picture which shows him standing amid a gathering of village people dressed in similar attire.