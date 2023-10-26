Video: Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Schools Fan For Showering Currency Notes On Him During LIVE Concert In US

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is being lauded for his reaction to a fan who showered currency notes on him during his recent concert in the US. A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which the singer is seen performing on stage and is being showered by money.

Soon after the fan showers currency notes, Atif Aslam stopped his performance and asked the person to come on stage and pick up the notes. He appreciates the gesture but politely asks the fans to donate the money to someone who needs it.

"My friend, instead of showering money at me, you can donate it. I know you are rich, I appreciate your wealth, but the act of showering money can be seen as disrespectful. It's disrespect to the money," the singer is heard saying in the now-viral video. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, Pakistani singer and actor Aagha Ali lauded Atif Aslam and called him a 'legend' for his reaction to the fan. Aagha Ali reposted the clip on his official Instagram account and wrote, "My heart screams 'Legend Legend Legend'. And he is so evidently a legend for many reasons. May Allah SWT bless you even more man. Loads of love."

Several fans also praised the singer on social media.

Meanwhile, Atif, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of his US tour.

Atif Aslam is familiar to Indian audiences through some of his popular songs like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Dil Diyaan Gallan, Piya O Re Piya, Beintehaan, Pehli Nazar and others.

Pakistani artists have been banned from working in India. However, a couple of days back, the Bombay High Court declined a request to prohibit Pakistani artists from engaging in work within India.

The last Pakistani film to get a theatrical release in India was Bol, starring Mahira in 2011. For those unversed, Pakistani actors stopped being cast in Indian productions following the 2016 terror attack in Uri in which 19 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films and from performing here.