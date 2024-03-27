Video: Mrunal Thakur Flaunts New Hairstyle At Mumbai Event, Netizens Compare Her With BB Fame Khanzaadi

Actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted on Tuesday evening at an award function in Mumbai. The actress made heads turn with her new hairstyle and her look received mixed reactions from netizens. Several pictures and videos of Mrunal have been doing the rounds on Instagram.

For the event, Mrunal opted for a white sheer skirt and black jacket featuring a plunging neckline. She flaunted her bangs and was all smiles while interacting with paparazzi.

In one of the now-viral videos, paps are heard calling her 'Barbie Thakur' and they also praised her new look. The actress also thanked them as they congratulated her for her upcoming movie.

Soon after Mrunal's photos and videos surfaced, fans praised her and flooded the comments section of one of the Instagram posts with heart emoticons. However, her new hairstyle did not go down well with a section of users who brutally trolled the actress. Some of them also compared her with Bigg Boss 17 contestant and rapper Firoza aka Khanzaadi.

Reacting to Mrunal's bangs, a user commented, "Bilkul bhi ache nhi lg rhe ispr." Another wrote, "Kitni gandi lag rahi hai ye . Yah hai look sirf Khan zadi per achcha lagta hai."

"At first I thought she is khanzadi," read another comment.

"Khanzadi ki Puri copy Kari hai 😂😂" wrote a user.

Mrunal gained recognition for her role as Bulbul in the popular Indian television series Kumkum Bhagya. She made her film debut with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu in 2014. However, the actress became popular after starring in the 2018 Bollywood film Love Sonia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal with be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film marks the first collaboration between the actors. It is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

The actress was last seen in the romantic film Hi Nanna opposite Nani.