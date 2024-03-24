 Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star Release, VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star Release, VIDEO

Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star Release, VIDEO

Family Star is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to come up with highly anticipated family drama 'Family Star', offered prayers at one of Hyderabad's oldest temples, Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam.

In the viral videos from her visit, Mrunal can be seen sporting a maroon kurta as she sought blessings with folded hands. She was accompanied by her team.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur Purchases Kangana Ranaut's Father, Brother's Jodi Flat In Andheri
article-image

The makers of Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal, recently unveiled film's second track, 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.' The dance number from the film, where the lead stars give a glimpse of their chemistry as bride and groom.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay.

Read Also
'Told Me You Are Not Sexy': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Photographer Once Called Her 'Village Girl'
article-image

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles.

The film was released on screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside PHOTOS: Fukrey Gang Reunite At Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding

Inside PHOTOS: Fukrey Gang Reunite At Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding

Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star...

Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star...

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Tripti Dimri To Aamir Khan

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Tripti Dimri To Aamir Khan

The Big Door Prize Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Big Door Prize Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Holi 2024: Silsila To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Films To Binge Watch Over The Long Weekend

Holi 2024: Silsila To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Films To Binge Watch Over The Long Weekend