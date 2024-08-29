VIDEO: MC Stan's Fan Grabs & Forcefully Hugs Him On Stage During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai

MC Stan |

MC Stan has hit the headlines for his breakup with longtime girlfriend Anam Sheikh, also known as Buba. His cryptic messages on stories are going viral on the internet. Now, a video of him in which one of his fans can't resist hugging MC Stan on stage.

During the Dahi Handi Utsav held in Mumbai, a fan got too close to MC Stan. He entered the stage grabbed the rapper and forcefully hugged him. However, MC Stan handled the situation with uttermost decency. Several social media users shared the video and lauded the singer for his positive approach.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens feels such incidents like this happen, and artists get uncomfortable, but look how nicely Stan reacted. One of the users wrote, "Comment main hate dene vale berojgar ending tak comment hi karte rahna stanyy globally machayega vo bhi dekhna."

Another user commented, "Looks like MC is a big fan of the stand."

The third user shared, "Basti ka Hasti he wo..janta he aisi public ka behaviour."

"Uske jese hi fan he uske chapri", the comment reads.

At the Dahi Handi Utsav, many other celebs such as Bhagyashree, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, and Isha Malviya graced their presence.

A few days ago, the rapper MC Stan has finally confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Buba. In his Instagram story, MC Stan simply wrote, “I’m single,” suggesting that he is leading a single life after breaking up.

MC Stan is known for his best track Urvashi, Ek Din Pyaar, Snake, 911 Porsche, Basti Ka Hasti, Wata, and Insaan. He has made the headlines by winning the title of Bigg Boss 16. The season also witness contestant Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and others. The rapper also made his debut as a playback singer in Farrey.