Video: Kangana Approves Of Nawazuddin's Dig At Rumoured Ex Hrithik in Tiku Weds Sheru Promo |

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru, which will release on Prime Video, has approved the latest promo shared by the streaming giant on social media. The video features its lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who proclaims he is the most eligible bachelor in town.

In the video, Nawazuddin says, Hello friends. My name is Sheru and people call me Sheru out of love. I work in Bollywood and I’m often a part of small-budget films. I have no bad habits. I respect everyone around me. So, if any girl wishes to make their life better and spend the rest of her life with me can feel free to send me their bio-data soon.”

However, while appreciating bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, he takes a dig at Kangana's rumoured ex-boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan by saying the Dhoom 2 actor is ‘not available and is keeping busy’.

Reportedly, Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. It was a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revealing emails and giving interviews to the press, taking digs at each other.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a quirky love story directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. Actor Avneet Kaur is playing the love interest of Nawazuddin.

It follows the journey of a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Tiku Weds Sheru will be out on Prime Video on June 23.

