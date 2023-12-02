 VIDEO: Johny Lever Visits Junior Mehmood Who Is Suffering From Stomach Cancer
VIDEO: Johny Lever Visits Junior Mehmood Who Is Suffering From Stomach Cancer

Junior Mehmood is suffering from severe stomach cancer.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
VIDEO: Johny Lever Visits Junior Mehmood Who Is Suffering From Stomach Cancer | Photo Via Twitter

Junior Mehmood, also known as Naeem Sayyed, is an actor who has worked in films like Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya Chupke Chupke, Do Bachche Dus Haath, Suhaag Raat, Shabnam Mausi, and Journey Bombay To Goa, among others.

He is said to be suffering from severe stomach cancer, and recently, Johny Lever paid a visit to him at his residence. In the video, Junior Mehmood is seen lying on the bed, while Johny tries to motivate him.

Check it out:

Salaam Qazi, who considers Mehmood to be his brother, said that he has a tumour in his stomach. "His blood pressure and sugar level had increased significantly, due to which his weight has been reduced by 20 kg. But he is already feeling healthy and is talking well to those who come to meet him," he concluded.

According to several media reports, Mehmood is reportedly scheduled for a surgery to remove the tumour from his stomach.

Juniour Mehmood began his career as a child artist and has acted in over 265 movies in 7 different languages. Later, he transitioned to directing Marathi movies. It is known that the name Junior Mehmood was given to him by Mehmood Ali.

