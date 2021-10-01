Watch: Johny Lever's daughter Jamie mimics Sonam Kapoor; her accent leaves netizens in splits

Iconic comedian-actor Johny Lever's daughter, Jamie Lever recently shared a new video on Instagram mimicking Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. The 'Bhoot Police' actress, who often leaves netizens in splits with her hilarious videos, once again drew applause for her acting.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, Jamie is seen imitating Sonam's accent. She's seen wearing a silver jacket with black t-shirt, sporting a red lip and vermillion. Jamie is seen going through Instagram filters, which are named after popular cities around the world including Paris, Lagos, Jaipur, Abu Dhabi and Tokyo.

"I have been to all these places but they don't have London, New York or Juhu on this. That's not fair yaar. I think we should start our own trend, do you know what I mean," Jamie Lever says in the hilarious video.

"Sonam’s here.. make way," she wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "You are too good. Super creative. True that we need More Indian places in this."

"That oo ooo ooo. You are perfect as Johny sir's daughter...we can see him in your comedy," commented a fan.

Stand-up comedienne and actress Jamie Lever recently received Iconic Achievers Award at the 5th Edition of their Signature WBR Corp event.

She was among the other topmost Iconic personalities who were recognized for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work and COVID relief efforts.

On the film front, Jamie recently starred in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', which stars actor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:56 PM IST