 VIDEO: Falguni Pathak Performs At Garba Night Despite Heavy Rains In Mumbai, Netizens Call Her 'Legend'
Falguni Pathak, also known as the 'Queen of Garba and Dandiya', performed in Borivali on Thursday

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Singer Falguni Pathak, also known as the 'Queen of Garba and Dandiya', performed for Mumbaikars despite heavy rains on Thursday evening (October 10). Several photos and videos of the singer have surfaced on social media in which she can be seen performing while holding an umbrella on stage.

The now-viral video shows Falguni singing under the rain, holding an umbrella. The crowd is fully engaged, their hands raised in enthusiasm, with some also using umbrellas to join in the event taking place at an open ground in Borivali, Mumbai.

As the camera pans to the screen behind Falguni on stage, an image of her guru, Shri Aniruddha, appears. The video displays the text, "Falguni Garba + Rains."

Navratri In Mumbai: 156 Youths Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Man Selling 'Cheap' Passes For Falguni Pathak's...
The video was first shared on the Instagram account of an event management company with the caption, "Rain or shine, nothing can stop the Garba celebration with the one and only Falguni Pathak."

Another video was shared with the caption, "Not even the rain could dampen the spirits! Falguni Pathak lit up the stage, and Mumbai danced their hearts out."

Take a look at the videos here:

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, fans praised Falguni for caring about her fans and those who bought passes for the event.

Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 What fun."

"She is a real performer even at that age she❤️ She cares about her fans," a comment under one of the posts read.

"Finally Real fun and not the reel fun… people have kept their phones and enjoying the real garba," read another comment.

"This is what the real performer is hats off to ur energy and grace lots of love," wrote a fan.

