 Video: Brad Pitt, George Clooney Dance & Hug Each Other As Wolfs Receives 4-Min Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival
Video: Brad Pitt, George Clooney Dance & Hug Each Other As Wolfs Receives 4-Min Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

George Clooney and Brad Pitt entered the theater, greeted the eager crowd with a booming "Buonasera!," prompting some fans to shout back in hopes of being noticed

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
article-image

Icons George Clooney and Brad Pitt took the ongoing Venice Film Festival by storm, courtesy of the duo's good looks and of course their film 'Wolfs'. On Sunday, the Jon Watts-directed film had a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The cast received a four-minute standing ovation.

As the two stars entered the theater, greeted the eager crowd with a booming "Buonasera!," prompting some fans to shout back in hopes of being noticed.

When the credits rolled on the crime romp, Pitt and Clooney hugged it out before grooving to Sade's "Smooth Operator." Clooney then turned to his wife Amal, and the two shared a sweet kiss. He and Pitt then walked down the stairs, from the balcony of the theater where they were seated, to greet the cheering fans.

article-image

They were twinning in back suits. Undoubtedly, they looked dapper.

Written and directed by 'Spider-Man' helmer Jon Watts, the Apple Original Films action-comedy stars Pitt and Clooney as two professional fixers who prefer to work alone, but must come together after being hired for the same job. "Wolfs" also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan. A sequel to the film is already in development with Watts and the two stars attached, Apple announced earlier this month.

Jon Watts skipped attending the Venice premiere of the film as he tested positive for COVID.

The movie is also getting a limited theatrical release via Sony on September 20, followed by a global launch on Apple TV+ on September 27. "Wolfs" marks Pitt and Clooney's first time co-headlining a film since the Coen Brother's 2008 black comedy "Burn After Reading."

