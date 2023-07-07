Video: Boney Kapoor TROLLED As He Cooks Breakfast For Daughter Anshula, First Time In 32 Years |

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared her favourite memory from London which features her father and producer Boney Kapoor as he made cheesy scrambled eggs. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a video where Boney can be seen making cheesy scrambled eggs for his daughter. In the end, Anshula tasted and made an 'emo happy face'.

Calling scrambled eggs her favorite meal, she captioned, "My favorite memory from London: Dad cooked for me for the first time, and hands down, this was my favorite meal in the city. Can't beat love. It only took me 32 years to find out that @boney.kapoor makes the best cheesy scramble eggs, period."

As soon as she dropped the post, her step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post and wrote, "Where are the chillies." Meanwhile, Boney wrote, “Nxt trip I will make a full meal for you my genius bachha.”

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012.

Amid the healthy family banter on social media, a section of netizens took to the comments and trolled Boney for finally making time for Anshula.

One user wrote, “High time and long due! Men and time teaches many lessons to them! No scrambled eggs can wash away the pain you 3 went through. But alls well that ends well.”

“I hope you can now shower Arjun n Anshula with all the love n care they missed during their childhood and youth. You should feel blessed that your children are forgiving and so kind!!!” added another.

Another user commented, “Anshula you are loving and forgiving keep it up gal.”

Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.

