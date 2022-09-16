In Pics: Anshula Kapoor's EPIC transformation

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022

Entrepreneur and actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor posted a stunning bikini picture on Friday

She wrote that she was earlier hesitant to wear a bikini as she thought she needed 'a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes'

Anshula said she's still learning to 'un-hate' her body

Anshula has left netizens stunned with her weight loss transformation. Here's a look at her fitness journey.....

Anshula has set major weight loss goals, which she calls ‘work in progress’

She has often left her fans and the audience stunned with her drastic transformation

Previously, she had shared transformation pics but had refrained from divulging details regarding her fitness journey

Anshula believes that her definition of healthy means much more than what she looks like in the mirror

A few months back, Anshula shared a pic and wrote, “Note to self: Talk a little nicer to yourself today”

She took a brief break from her social media during her transformation journey

Earlier this year, she grabbed eyeballs when she shared a selfie, flaunting her fit body

She had also urged people to appreciate their bodies by sharing a note on self-love

Pointing out her transformation, fans also said they are waiting to see her on screen

In an interview, she said that she is still learning to completely love her imperfectly perfect self

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor

