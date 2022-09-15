Nora Fatehi's success story and journey in Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022
Nora Fatehi is a popular name in Bollywood. While her career is at its peak today, her journey wasn't easy
When Nora first came to India, she only had Rs 5000 and was paid Rs 3000 per week by her agency
She was reportedly bullied during the initial days of her career. In an interview, she broke down in tears as she recalled those days
Before making her Bollywood debut, she had participated in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
She was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 9' on Day 84
In the Bigg Boss house, Nora got cosy with Prince Narula on more than one occasions. Their in-house romance made headlines when Prince almost proposed to Nora
In 2016, she participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
Life comes full circle for Nora who is now a judge on the current season of the show
Nora made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Roars: Tigers Of The Sundarbans'
More than her acting stint, she gained popularity for her dance numbers
Her first dance number was 'Ittage Rechchipodam' in the Telugu movie 'Temper'
Nora's first song in Bollywood as a dancer is 'Dilbar' which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release
In 2019, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song 'Pepeta'
She then appeared in the 2020 dance film 'Street Dancer 3D' which became her first film as a supporting actor
The 'Saki Saki' star has done popular songs like 'Garmi', 'Naach Meri Rani', among others
Nora was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt
She will next be seen in ‘Thank God’ and an untitled Sajid Khan directorial
