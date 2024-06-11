VIDEO: Ankit Tiwari's Cameraman FAINTS On Stage During Live Performance, Singer Rushes To His Aid

Renowned singer Ankit Tiwari rushed to the aid of his cameraman after the latter collapsed on stage in the middle of a live performance. Ankit stopped his concert midway and made sure his team member was okay before resuming his performance.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which the cameraman can be seen standing behind Ankit as he crooned his hits in front of the audience. However, it was then that he suddenly fainted and as soon as the singer realised what happened, he halted his performance.

Ankit was seen rushing to the photographer's side and requesting someone to get him water. He was then escorted away by other members of the singer's team before the concert was resumed.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens lauded Ankit for his timely action. "Ankit Tiwari is a gem," a user commented, while another wrote, "Hope he is alright now".

Ankit is best known for chartbusters like Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2, Galliyan from Ek Villain, Tu Hai Ki Nahi from Roy, among others. His concerts are also usually seen being jampacked with the crowd grooving to his hit numbers.

During an interview with Free Press Journal, Ankit had shared that he believes today's music has lost the originality and the charm that it had earlier. "When I was an aspiring singer-composer, I was fortunate enough to enter the industry at the right time. I was inspired by A. R. Rahman and his compositions in Taal completely changed me as a person. I am also a huge fan of the entire album of Devdas and Jannat. All three of them are original albums," he had said.

"Today, there’s a certain style of music being composed, even the sound and treatment would be similar," he had added.