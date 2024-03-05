Ankit Tiwari Birthday: Hit Songs By The Versatile Singer Who Turns 38

The music director will turn 38 on March 6, 2024. He was born on March 6, 1986 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite, not been good in his studies, he was never beaten by his teachers as he had won many awards for his school. In December 2007 he went to Mumbai to make his career in music where he began his professional career with short songs before moving to background scores for the film and eventually for television.

Ankit met Habib Faisal who asked him to compose music for Do Dooni Chaar and that changed his life.

Ankit Tiwari is one of the most beloved and talented singers in the music industry. He has composed music for movies like Ek Villain, Aashiqui 2 and many more. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at Ankit's hit songs.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqui 2)

The melodious track from Mohit Suri's film was composed and performed by Ankit Tiwari. Singer Shreya Ghoshal sang the female version of the song. Sun Raha Hai Na Tu was written by Sandeep Nath. It became successful and was loved by the audience. The song also received critical praise, particularly for Tiwari's composition of the choral section of the song.

Galliyan (Ek Villan)

Galliyan is another superhit song from the film 'Ek Villan'. It was also directed by Mohit Suri. The song was written by Manoj Muntashir, composed and performed by Ankit Tiwari. The song received critical acclaim, particularly for Tiwari's melodious composition. He also won the Best Male Playback Singer in Filmfare Award.

Agar Tu Hota (Baaghi)

Agar Tu Hota is another superhit of Ankit Tiwari. Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay did the lyrics and the composition of the music was done by Ankit Tiwari.

Maa (RAW)

Ankit Tiwari composed and performed the track for the movie Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) And the lyrics were done by Prince Dubey.

Mat Ja Re (Tanu Weds Manu)

Ankit Tiwari creates magic in his songs and once again it felt in Mat Ja Re Song from Tanu Weds Manu film. The Lyrics have been done by Raj Shekhar and composed by Krsna Solo.

Awards

Ankit Tiwari has received several awards for many songs. He has won Guild Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for Sun Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqi 2) and won Best Music Director for Gaaliyan (Ek Villan) in 2014. He has also received BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Music, Most Entertaining Song and Most Entertaining Singer For Ek Villan.

Apart from that he has won IIFA Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Awards, and Screen Awards for his contributions to Music.