VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Sings Telugu Oo Antava At Jigra's Hyderabad Event; Here's How Samantha & Rana Daggubati Reacted

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Jigra with Vedang Raina. She recently visited Hyderabad for the film's promotion and actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati were also a part of the event. Several pictures and and videos from the pre-release event have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Alia is seen singing Samantha's superhit song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Alia couldn't control herself from laughing while singing a few lines of the song. As the actress sang, Samantha sat next to her smiling. Rana and Vedang also cheered and clapped for Alia as she managed to sing the Telugu lyrics.

After she finished singing, Alia joked that she sang it for the first time and "hopefully the last time." Take a look at the video here:

Alia calls Samantha 'hero'

During the same event, Alia also praised Samantha's resilience and strength. She said, "You are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

She also wished to work with Samantha in a film.

#Samantha You're a Hero. On & Off Screen. You surpass Gender.#Trivikram sir, I think me & Samantha should star in a film written and directed by you.



- #AliaBhatt



pic.twitter.com/4IyGSt7GgI — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) October 8, 2024

About Jigra

In Jjigra, Alia essays the role of an orphan who leaves no stone unturned to save her little brother Vedang Raina (Ankur), also her only family left, who is imprisoned in a foreign country in a drugs case. The trailer of the film shows Alia racing against time to save and protect her brother.

Jigra is not a typical happy brother-sister story but a darker tale filled with struggles and challenges.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 11. The film has been produced by Alia's mentor and closest friend, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and it has been co-produced by Alia herself, along with sister Shaheen Bhatt.