'Alia Bhatt Cried, Ranted & Locked Herself In A Room After Inshallah Got Shelved': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed that actress Alia Bhatt was heartbroken after their film Inshallah got shelved. For those unversed, a few years back, Bhansali's love story, Inshallah, created quite an excitement among the audience over the pairing of Salman Khan and Alia. However, the project was reportedly scrapped over creative differences between Salman and Bhansali.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Bhansali revealed Alia's reaction upon learning about the film getting shelved.

He stated, "She (Alia) broke down, she cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room. The filmmaker also revealed that he later called Alia and informed her that she will be playing the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

"Alia said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to play the character in Inshallah, I have come to Kamathipura. How will I do this? I don't know this character," Bhansali added.

Bhansali also reportedly wanted Alia for a film titled Balika Vadhu when she was just 11 years old.

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia had also revealed that she was heartbroken over not getting a chance to work with Bhansali after Inshallah got shelved.

In an interview, she had said, "But Sanjay sir, being true to his words, said I should take a break and that he has something for me. I went on a holiday and when I came back, he presented this script to me, which he had for a couple of years. Sometimes the stars just align."

"It is one of the highest creative benchmarks that you will experience as an actor. Doing an SLB film is a milestone in your career. If you are lucky, you go on to have a couple more. His vision is one of a kind, it is truly magical. I have from the very beginning admired his work, right from Khamoshi," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Jigra with Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to hit the big screens on October 11.