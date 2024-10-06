 Alia Bhatt Promotes Sustainability In ₹11,500 Denim-On-Denim Attire At Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert
Alia made a surprise appearance at DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show in Bengaluru, wearing an all denim look.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert 2024 | Instagram

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has been unstoppable with her recent fashion game. From her debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway to making bold style statements at promotional events for her upcoming film 'Jigra', the actress has been serving standout looks daily.

On October 4, Alia made a surprise appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show in Bengaluru. While fans were thrilled to see her at the concert, it was her stunning two-piece ensemble that stole the spotlight.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's look at Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert

Alia Bhatt effortlessly rocked a denim-on-denim look at the concert. For curious fashion enthusiasts, Alia donned an "Our Most Loved Denim Set" by Mumbai-based label Oshin Sarin. The set included a chic denim tube top and a high-waisted matching skirt. According to the brand's website, the denim attire is priced at Rs 11,500. 

Reportedly, the Gangubai Kathiawadi fame promoted sustainability with her outfit, which was made from mill deadstock and cotton lycra denim. As per Oshin Sarin, sustainability is a cornerstone of the brand, with organic materials and environmentally conscious dyeing techniques used throughout their collections.

Alia accentuated her look with statement silver earrings by E3K Jewelry. For the makeup, she opted for a soft glam with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, and pink lips while keeping her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

The actress has been loving denim looks recently, and you can draw inspiration from her promotional wardrobe for upcoming fashion trends. From denim tops paired with pants to skirts, these effortlessly chic styles can be seamlessly incorporated into your denim-on-denim fashion.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, 'Jigra,' alongside actor Vedang Raina, is all set to release in theatres on October 11, 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film blends the bond of brother and sister. 

