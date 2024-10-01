Alia Bhatt Rocks A ₹10,500 Co-Ord Set With Corset Edges

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 01, 2024

Alia has always been one of those actresses in the industry who does not fail to impress with her style game

After her recent debut at the Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted at Mehboob Studios in a simple yet chic outfit

She was wearing a Bunny Ears Corset Top that is listed at Rs. 5,559 on their website

The unique characteristic of this top is to enhance the visibility of the bra-straps. Only, with a piece of clothing instead as a strap

Alia paired the corset pants with straight fit pants. She kept the accesories minimal

She wore a couple of statement rings, oversized hoop earrings and red pointed heels

Thanks For Reading!

