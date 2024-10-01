Alia Bhatt Rocks A ₹10,500 Co-Ord Set With Corset Edges

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 01, 2024
Alia has always been one of those actresses in the industry who does not fail to impress with her style game
All images from Canva
After her recent debut at the Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted at Mehboob Studios in a simple yet chic outfit
She was wearing a Bunny Ears Corset Top that is listed at Rs. 5,559 on their website
The unique characteristic of this top is to enhance the visibility of the bra-straps. Only, with a piece of clothing instead as a strap
Alia paired the corset pants with straight fit pants. She kept the accesories minimal
She wore a couple of statement rings, oversized hoop earrings and red pointed heels
