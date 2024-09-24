From Alia Bhatt To Kim Kardashian: Celebs Rocking The Breastplate Trend

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 24, 2024

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, donning a metal breastplate and black flared pants from Gaurav's 2024 couture line, Arunodaya

Image: Alia Bhatt | Instagram

While the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress is raising the bar for the breastplate trend, take a look at some celebrities who effortlessly rocked this style before her!

Image: Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Actress Sanya Malhotra adorned a classic Kanjeevaram saree, styled with a custom breastplate gold blouse for a statement look

Image: Sanya Malhotra | Instagram

Kim Kardashian dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli Jaguar green bodice plate boasting of a dramatic six-pack design. She accentuated the look with a silk velvet skirt and dramatic dangling earrings

Image: Kim Kardashian | Instagram

The 'Bhakshak' fame Bhumi Pednekar also slayed in a burgundy sculpted leather corset from J Phoenix London, complemented with a sleek maxi skirt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar | Instagram

Katy Perry didn't miss on the trend! The singer looked ethereal in Grace Ling's gold sculptural top featuring a moulded breastplate and seven golden roses, paired with a white draped skirt

Image: Katy Perry | Instagram

Barbadian singer Rihanna exuded confidence in her performance and rocked a monochromatic red look at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, wearing a red jumpsuit paired with a latex breastplate

Image: X | Instagram

Lastly, actress Alaya F wowed in a white structured leather corset by J Phoenix London styled with a white gathered skirt

Image: Alaya F | Instagram

