VIDEO: Ajay Devgn Thanks Jammu & Kashmir Govt After Wrapping Up Singham Again Shoot

Senior Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Singham Again, with director Rohit Shetty in Kashmir. The actor shared a video on X platform in which he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, Singham Again.

In the video, he is seen standing in the picturesque locales of Kashmir. The actor stated, "Thank you so much Kashmir Film Authority, for a lovely shoot and so much of corporation. Beautiful place we wish we keep coming here."

#WATCH | Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, 'Singham-3', in Kashmir: Information & PR, J&K



Ajay Devgn's New Look From The Sets Of Singham Again

Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram on Friday, (May 24), and shared a captivating glimpse of Ajay Devgn look from the sets of the film in Kashmir. The picture of his new look created waves on social media. He is seen with an intense expression, clad in a police uniform, surrounded by army tanks and commandos wielding rifles.

Rohit captioned the post as, "BAJIRAO SINGHAM! SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP. JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE…SINGHAM AGAIN…COMING SOON!"

Before this, several images and videos from the Kashmir shooting schedule had gone viral on social media. Also, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were observed mingling with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, highlighting the action-filled story that is set against the stunning scenery of the area.

Ever since the visuals of Singham Again shooting surfaced on the internet, fans are thanking the Modi government for giving free hand to Indian security forces for eliminating terrorism from the valley, facilitating the return of shooting of films without feeling threatened by terrorists in the region. Netizens were happy to see the shoot of Singham Again happening in Kashmir.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise Singham, which was released in 2011. It is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Cinergy. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.