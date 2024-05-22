Video: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Meet SSB Jawans Amid Singham Again Shoot In Jammu & Kashmir

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, who recently shot Singham Again in Jammu and Kashmir, spent time with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans at Dignibal. Several visuals of the actor-filmmaker duo posing with the jawans have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Ajay is seen greeting the jawans with folded hands and interacting with a few of them. He is seen in his Singham avatar, wearing a police uniform. In the upcoming and much-anticipated movie, Ajay will return as a cop.

The visuals were posted on X by the official handle of SSB. They wrote, "Renowned film star @ajaydevgn and director @iamrohitshetty spent time with #SSB Jawans at @13BnSSB_INDIA, Dignibal (J&K), during their movie shoot."

Soon after the photos n video surfaced, netizens lauded Rohit and Ajay for meeting the jawans.

"Kudos to @ajaydevgn & @iamrohitshetty for taking time to meet & salute the real heroes, our brave #SSB Jawans, during their movie shoot in J&K! #Respect," a user commented on the post.

A couple of days back, a video of Ajay's co-star Jackie Shroff also surfaced amid the film's shoot. In the clip, he expressed his heartfelt to the government of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the film industry and also thanked them for the hospitality and cooperation.

J&K: A tight slap on haters who questioned Abr of Art 370 as Kashmir welcomes Bollywood cast. Singham 3 shooting done at multiple locations in Kashmir, including Lal chowk.



Star cast thanks govt and people of Kashmir pic.twitter.com/KklBYVy6xl — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 21, 2024

He said, "The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive. The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh among others. It is the third installment of Rohit's cop franchise.

While Singham was released in 2011, Singham Returns hit the big screens in 2014. Singham Again is scheduled to release in theatres in August 2024.