 VIDEO: Actor Ashutosh Rana Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti
After the 'Bhasma Aarti', Ashutosh reached the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, worshipped Baba Mahakal, and sought his blessings.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Actor Ashutosh Rana offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning.

In videos of the actor's visit, Ashutosh can be seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama, teamed up with a black Nehru jacket.

He attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' and sought blessings from Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion.

After the 'Bhasma Aarti', Ashutosh reached the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, worshipped Baba Mahakal, and sought his blessings.

According to the priests of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta, and after that, 'abhishek' of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

This was followed by the 'Bhasma Aarti' along with beating of drums and blowing of conch shells.

Ashutosh Rana is renowned for his roles in films such as 'Dushman' and 'Sangharsh,', and has also appeared in films like 'Pathaan', 'War', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dhadak', 'Simmba', and 'Raaz', among several others.

He will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film 'War 2', which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik Roshan's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3,' generating excitement among fans for the upcoming sequel.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War', which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crore within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

