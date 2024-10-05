 Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Actor Jr NTR took to his official X account to mourn Gayatri's untimely and shocking death

Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri passed away on Saturday (October 5) due to heart attack. She was 38. Her last rites will be performed today. Actor Jr NTR took to his official X account to mourn Gayatri's untimely and shocking death.

"The death of Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family," Jr NTR wrote.

According to media reports, Gayatri complained of chest pain and she was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad late on the night of October 4. Despite the medical team's best efforts, she passed away during treatment.

It is also reported that Gayatri experienced gastric discomfort before being admitted to the hospital. Tragically, she suffered a heart attack around 12:40 am, which led to her demise.

Rajendra Prasad was on a film set when he learned of his daughter Gayatri's condition. Gayatri is survived by her husband and daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who has appeared as a child artist.

According to reports, Rajendra Prasad had once shared that after his daughter Gayatri got married for love, they stopped talking for some time. This was a difficult period for both of them. However, over time, they were able to mend their relationship and reconnect.

Actor Navdeep also shared a picture of Gayatri on social media and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved daughter Gayatri, #RajendraPrasad Garu. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace."

Rajendra Prasad was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Rumi. He has also been a part of films like Utsavam, Jilebi, Waltair Veerayya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and many more.

