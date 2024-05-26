Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Passes Away At 83 In Karachi

Talat Hussain |

Legendary Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday (May 26), confirmed Pakistani film director and editor Arsalan Khan on platform X.

Sharing the news of his sad demise, he wrote, "One of the finest actors of Pakistan, Talat Hussain breathed his last today. May Allah grant him the highest ranks in Jannah. Aameen."

One of the finest actors of Pakistan , Talat Hussain breathed his last today. May Allah grant him the highest ranks in Jannah. Aameen. pic.twitter.com/ONsvkP4jvx — Arsalan Khan (@arsalantweets1) May 26, 2024

All About Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain

Born on September 18, 1940, Talat was a renowned actor who has over the years, performed in critically acclaimed TV dramas, movies and stage plays. He is well-known for her roles in Arjumand, Ansoo, Bandish, Des Pardes, Tariq Bin Ziad, Eid ka Jora, Fanooni Latifey Hawain, and more.

He is married to professor Rakhshanda Hussain and is a father of three — two daughters and one son.

The legendary actor studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In 2021, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) and in 1982 Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

Legendary artist #TalatHussain passed away in #Karachi early this morning, May he rest in peace



Sharing a masterpiece of his art pic.twitter.com/WunFVscQ7n — Aamir Saeed Abbasi (@AmirSaeedAbbasi) May 26, 2024

Condolence Message From The Industry

Fans, politicians, and other performers expressed their condolences on social media following the death of Talat Hussain.



Hussain's contributions to radio, theater, and television will always be remembered, according to PM Shehbaz, who also stated that the vacuum left by his passing will never be replaced.



Hussain's priceless contributions to the arts will never be forgotten, said Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow at the ageing actor's passing and sent his family condolences.

Hussain's passing was also verified by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Ahmed Shah, who noted that the actor had been receiving care at a private hospital in Karachi for a considerable amount of time.

انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون

The passing of legendary #TalatHussain marks the end of an era. Though he may be gone, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace to a true #icon.#Karachi pic.twitter.com/W4za4iH6sf — Shamsa Rehmani (@shamsaRehmani) May 26, 2024

A legend forever #TalatHussain rest in peace sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0mXkx9TAnj — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) May 26, 2024

