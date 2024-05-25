Shocking Video: Man Accompanied By Child Chases And Hits 2-Month-Old Dog Until It Dies In Faridabad

X

A video currently going viral on social media shows a man accompanied by a child brutally thrashing a dog, which keeps darting from one car to another until it is beaten severely with a big stick. Ultimately, as reported, it loses its life and succumbs to its injuries. The incident occurred near Sharma Chowk, SGM Nagar, in Faridabad. The man seen in the video has been identified as Romi. Reports indicate that the dog was 2 months old.

In the video, a man and child are seen repeatedly hitting a dog hiding under a parked car. Despite attempts to escape, the dog is mercilessly beaten until it succumbs to its injuries. Towards the end, a woman intervenes to stop the brutality.

Watch the video here:

The innocent Dog kept screaming in pain, but still,The man kept hitting continuously, Near Sharma Chowk, SGM Nagar, Faridabad,

A person named "Romi" brutally k!lls a 2 month old innocent animal.

pic.twitter.com/leGnLEyRQy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 25, 2024

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, netizens demanded that the man should be put behind bars for cruelty to animals.

One X user @Motabhai012 said, “Arrest this person ASAP.”

Arrest this person ASAP — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) May 25, 2024

Another said, “Send him to jail.”

@SoniDreams_ said, "Beat him the same way."

"The innocent Dog kept screaming in pain, but still,The man kept hitting," said @pihu_T2.

"Who gives them the right to show cruelty to innocent animals..!!Such people teach the same to their children.Strict punishment is necessary.Such people have a mindset that encourages crime," said @subhash92.

