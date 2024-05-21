Shocking Video Shows Man Deliberately Crushing Stray Dog Under His Car In Ghaziabad

X

A video showing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad crushing a peacefully sleeping dog under his car has surfaced on social media.

In the video of the incident, the blue-coloured car can be seen taking a turn at the corner of the road and crushing the dog which was sleeping next to an electricity pole. The video further shows the dog quivering in pain. It is not immediately known whether the dog survived or not.

As per reports, the driver fled the scene, not caring about the dog’s well-being.

— Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) May 21, 2024

It is not the first time that such a horrific incident has come to light from this district. Earlier a car crushed a dog who was sitting quietly near M4U Cinema in the Sahibabad area in October 2023. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the video, it was seen that the car not only ran over the dog once but twice as it took reverse.

What was more shocking is that nobody present at the scene dared to come forward to help the dog or confront the man behind the wheel.

A similar incident again happened in July 2023 in Delhi. A dog was run over by a vehicle in the Vikaspuri area. The video of the incident showed how the car owner deliberately ran over the dog and did not even wait for the dog to move away.