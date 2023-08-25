Veteran Cinematographer P.C Sreeram Reacts To Jai Bhim Letdown At National Film Awards 2023

Despite the jubilant wins of varied Indian film personalities at the 69th National Film Awards, the event hasn't been able to escape the wrath of film fanatics, many who are saddened at the seemingly politically-motivated and populist choices of winners made by the jury.

With Hindi and Telugu cinema bagging all the top honours, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema barely managed significant wins for a year that considerably saw the best works emerge from Kollywood and Mollywood, respectively.

Tamil cinema fans have been largely left disappointed with three notable mentions Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Karnan being largely ignored. Kadaisi Vivasayi was adjudged the Best Tamil Film with a Special Mention honour bestowed upon late actor Nallandi.

Celebrated cinematographer PC Sreeram who does not mince his words on social media, took to Twitter to express solidarity with several fans who were rooting for Suriya's phenomenal film Jai Bhim.

Read Also Natural Star Nani Expresses Disappointment Over Suriya And Jai Bhim Losing Out On National Film...

The veteran lensman first congratulated all the winners and wrote in support for Jai Bhim. His tweet read, "We in the film ferernity are united in our happiness for this year's National Awards Did they leave out "jaibeem" due to any particular reason or is it the voice if INDIA which has them given jitters."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Vivek Agnihotri Thanks Omar Abdullah After He MOCKS The Kashmir Files' National Award Win

Subsequently, Sreeram also tweeted in contention over The Kashmir Films being award the Best Film for promoting National Integration by calling the 'worst film.' His tweet read, "Congratulations to all the #NationalFilmAwards2023 #kashmir files for being judged as a worst film of the decade."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the uninitiated, Sreeram has won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for Mani Ratnam's career-best film Nayagan (1987) starring Kamal Haasan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)