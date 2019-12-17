Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Leading Marathi actor Dr Shriram Lagoo passed away on Tuesday. The actor was 92 years old, known for his character roles, and also was veteran of over 100 Hindi and Marathi films.
He was also renowed theater personality and ENTsurgeon. The actor has won 1978 Filmfare Best supporting actor Actor Award for the Hindi Film Gharonda.
Known as the original Natsmrat , his plays dominated the 2nd half of the 20th century. Lagoo was known for movies and plays include Sinhasaan, Pinjara, Mukta and Ethe Oshalala Mutryu.
